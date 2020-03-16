Lexus has made a host of changes to its smallest SUV, the UX, as part of the hybrid model’s 2020 refresh. Although the Japanese company has left the car’s exterior more or less unchanged, work has been done in the cabin to offer more in-car connectivity and safety.

As part of the changes, the base-spec UX grade will be offered with a new Premium Pro Pack, which combines the existing Premium Plus Pack with extra on-board tech. That means customers get a blind-spot monitoring system, a head-up display and LED headlights, as well as a Mark Levinson Premium Surround audio system, wireless smartphone charger and power-adjustable steering wheel. Eight-way power-adjustable front seats are thrown in, too.

All that comes on top of 18-inch alloy wheels, a reversing camera and keyless engine start. And prices start at just over £38,000, meaning the car is still beneath the £40,000 threshold for the higher-level Vehicle Excise Duty (VED, or road tax).

Alternatively, customers choosing the Premium Pack or Premium Plus Pack will also be able to opt for the new Lexus Driver Assist Pack. That adds a blind-spot monitoring system and a system that alerts drivers to oncoming traffic when they are reversing out of parking spaces. Parking sensors are also included in the pack, which costs £745 when combined with the Premium Pack, but comes free of charge with the Premium Plus Pack.

At the same time, Lexus has equipped all UX models, regardless of equipment level, with the Android Auto and Apple CarPlay smartphone integration systems, while the choice of interior colour schemes has been expanded with the addition of a new Cobalt option, which combines black and blue trim with seat upholstery in contrasting white and blue.

Similarly, there’s a new ‘F White’ interior that’s available solely on the UX F Sport model with the Premium Plus or Takumi packs. Featuring black leather on the instrument panel, the colour scheme complements this with white leather seat upholstery that comes with a black stripe down the centre of the seatback and seat cushions.

Finally, Lexus has also launched a personal contract purchase (PCP) finance offer for the car, offering customers a £1,000 ‘Hybrid Deposit Allowance’. The deal also comes with a 3.9-percent APR representative interest rate.