World Boxing champion Anthony Joshua has taken delivery of a brand new bespoke Range Rover SVAutobigraphy – a luxury SUV hand-finished by Jaguar Land Rover's own Special Vehicles Operations in-house skunkworks.

Joshua's Range Rover comes complete with many unique details, including his family crest on the b-pillars, along with IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO engravings to recognise his four world boxing titles. Inside his signature is embroidered on each of the Ebony Windsor leather-trimmed seats.

The car is finished in a 'Bespoke Black' paint job, with a contrasting Graphite Atlas front grille, side vent graphics and door handles. The wheels are 22-inch split-spoke alloy wheels with a diamond turned finish and contrasting Red brake calipers.

Finishing off the look is Union Flag badges on the front fender vents bearing the number 258, which is a nod to Joshua’s management company.

The car also comes equipped with Jaguar Land Rover's latest Touch Pro Duo infotainment that can be controlled using either the central front touchscreens or from the 10-inch Rear Entertainment Screens in the rear that are mounted in the front headrests.

Power, meanwhile, comes from a 557 bhp supercharged V8 engine that offers "smooth power delivery and peerless refinement".

"The countdown to my next fight has begun and this custom Range Rover will play its part in the build-up," said Joshua. "With family and media commitments here in London and my training base in Sheffield, I spend lots of time on the road.

"The SVAutobiography will take the stress out of long trips, allowing me to relax in complete comfort, and its unique design features both my family crest and references to my boxing success and I have to thank the team at Land Rover Vehicle Personalisation for taking my ideas and making them real."