Apparently not content with simply building and selling cars, Vauxhall has launched an online tyre service. And although the Luton-based firm is behind the new initiative, you don’t have to be a Vauxhall owner to take advantage.

The new scheme follows on from the company’s All Makes check-up campaign, which allows drivers to bring their cars in for a winter check-up, regardless of which manufacturer built the car. The check costs £15 and includes a “a thorough 29-point visual check”.

Just like the All Makes promotion, the Tyres Online scheme can be found on Vauxhall’s website, where the company allows drivers to search, select and purchase tyres, as well as arrange tyre fittings at their local retailer. The service is available to owners of any car, from Fords to Ferraris, and is designed for ease of use.

On the website, would-be customers can enter their postcode, then either their vehicle’s registration and/or the tyre size they require. From this information, the system gives consumers a choice of dealerships, then the available tyre options. Images, EU labels, and features of each tyre are provided to help drivers make their choice.

Once the tyre and dealership has been chosen, the customer can make an appointment to have the rubber fitted at a convenient time. The vehicle technicians can then fit the tyre on site.

As part of the service, Vauxhall is offering a Tyre Price Promise, which means the company will match like-for-like quotes on certain tyres within a five-mile radius. According to Vauxhall, if you find the same tyre promoted within a five-mile radius in stock and available to purchase for a lower price, including fitting, balancing and environmentally-friendly disposal of your old tyre, within 48 hours of purchase, the supplying Vauxhall retailer will refund the difference. However, only selected leading brands, including Continental, Pirelli, Dunlop, Michelin and Firestone, are eligible for this guarantee.

“The launch of the Tyres Online page presents an easy-to-use solution for any driver in the UK,” said Vauxhall in a statement. “After selecting and purchasing the correct tyre, customers can easily choose their own fitting appointment and add it to their diary. With professional technicians at the local dealership ready to fit the tyre, customers can rest assured that their car is in safe and experienced hands. And if that wasn’t enough, Vauxhall promises to match any like-for-like quote within a five mile radius with the Tyre Price Promise.”