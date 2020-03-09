Mazda has updated its MX-5 for 2020, adding a new top-of-the-range GT Sport Tech model to the line-up. The new high-end model is set apart by its 17-inch BBS alloy wheels and burgundy Nappa leather seats. That's in addition to the equipment included with the lowlier Sport Tech specification, which comes with climate control, satellite navigation and a reversing camera.

Under the bonnet, the car gets the most powerful engine in the MX-5 range — a 2-litre petrol with 181 bhp. As with other 2-litre models in the range, it comes with Bilstein shock absorbers and a limited-slip differential.

Mazda will offer the new model on both soft-top and RF folding hard-top versions of the MX-5, with the latter getting a choice of manual and automatic transmissions. The soft-top is the fastest version, managing 0-62 mph in 6.5 seconds, while the RF does the same sprint in 6.8 seconds.

At the same time, Mazda has also updated the rest of the range, adding some convenience and safety features. Every model from the Sport upward gets lane departure warning and autonomous emergency braking at the front and rear. And for Sport Tech models and above, a blind spot monitoring system and adaptive LED headlights are standard.

“The key phrase for our development of the fourth-generation MX-5 was ‘Innovate in order to preserve’, and I strongly believe that this model's ongoing appeal is the result of our unceasing commitment to refining the vehicle over its 30-year history," said Masashi Nakayama, chief designer for the MX-5. "We intend to keep refining the car, seeking out new ways to make it even more thrilling and satisfying to drive, so it can continue to offer customers unique excitement and cement its position as a cultural icon.”

Meanwhile Mazda UK's managing director, Jeremy Thomson, said: “When it comes to driver engagement, the current generation MX-5 has already established itself as a benchmark sports car, and with the 2020 Mazda MX-5 we continue to offer one of the most exciting and satisfying to drive cars money can buy.”

"Our engineers have created a sports car that incorporates our ground-breaking Skyactiv technology, modern safety and superb efficiency with the driver focused enjoyment for which the MX-5 is loved. The MX-5 is Mazda’s brand icon and it embodies all that is great about our products. Its fun to drive character has strengthened the bond between Mazda and its customers for 30 years and the 2020 model continues this unswerving dedication to delivering an affordable, engaging, world-class sports car.”