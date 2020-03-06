Boutique hypercar manufacturer Czinger is planning to launch its new 21C at an event in London following the cancellation of the Geneva motor show. The American company was ready for the annual show and had its stand fully set up (pictured below) when the event was called off due to the global coronavirus pandemic.

Now the company (which is pronounced 'zinger') will officially launch at an exclusive event in London on March 10, where it will also showcase its first model, the 21C hypercar, that has a unique jetfighter-style layout where both the driver and the passenger sit in the middle of the car.

The 21C is does the 0-62 mph sprint in a rallycross-rivalling 1.9 seconds and has a quarter mile time of 8.1 seconds. Its Ferrari-sourced twin-turbo V8 engine puts out 1250 bhp and with the 21C's dry weight sitting at under 1,200kg, the power-to-weight ratio is better than one-to-one.

The car, of which only 80 will be produced, was fully designed and developed by the company in California using a proprietary production system, and the comapny says the 21C is "the first vehicle of this era with a complex, optimised overall structure generated and manufactured using computing power, additive manufacturing and artisanship."