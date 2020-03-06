Citroen has launched a new scheme that could see commercial vehicle owners get as much as £10,000 towards a new van when trading in. Owners of Light Commercial Vehicles (LCVs) registered before 1 January 2014 are eligible towards the top amounts towards a new Citroën van as part of Citroën UK’s newly introduced LCV Swappage Scheme, which follows on from the company's similar car swappage scheme.

The offer, open to anyone with a van originally registered before 1 January 2014, so long as they've owned it for at least 90 days, is available across Citroen's range of vans, including the Berlingo Panel Van, Dispatch Panel Van, and Relay models.

"We are excited to be able to offer our Citroën LCV Swappage Scheme across the UK. With savings of up to £10,000 towards a new Citroën van, the Swappage Scheme offers a huge incentive for business and private buyers to gain significant savings on their next van," said Ed Hickin, Citroen UK's head of business sales. "With such a broad offering available, from our multi-award winning Berlingo Van right up to our comprehensive Ready to Run range, there really is a Citroën van for everyone."

The savings on all qualifying Citroen LCV models, detailed below, are available until 31 March 2020.