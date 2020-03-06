New research from energy auto-switching service Migrate has revealed where the best places to own an electric or hybrid-electric vehicle are in the UK, as well as which places have had the highest uptake of ULEVs as well as the most convenient places to charge up.

Two years in to the government's 'Road to Zero' plan aimed at turning people onto low-emissions vehicles, London is proving the be the area most friendly to EVs, with nine of the top 10 places being boroughs of the capital. Top 10 most EV friendly local authorities Westminster Islington Hammersmith & Fulham Wandsworth Orkney Islands Hackney Southwark Tower Hamlets Lambeth Brent The outcome of the research isn't surprising, because in a bid to reduce pollution, London has invested heavily in its EV infrastructure and has created Ultra-Low Emissions Zones. London and its surprising areas also featured prominently on the list of places with the highest proportion of ultra-low emission vehicles.