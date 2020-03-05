The new, hybrid-powered Honda Jazz supermini has gone on sale in the UK with prices starting at just under £19,000. The first deliveries of the Toyota Yaris rival are expected to arrive in the UK in the second quarter of 2020.

First revealed at the tail end of last year, the new Jazz comes with a clever hybrid powertrain, as well as fresh styling and a more high-tech interior. It’s also part of Honda’s target to make every new car sold in Europe either hybrid or electric by 2022.

For the £18,980 starting price, you get the basic SE model, but you can spend £20,180 for the mid-level SR grade, or £21,380 for the top-of-the-range EX. But although the EX might be the range-topper, there’s also the SUV-inspired Crosstar EX model, which gets chunkier bumpers and sits taller. But all that costs, with prices starting at £23,580.

No matter which one of those you opt for, you’ll still get Honda’s e:HEV two-motor hybrid powertrain, which combines a 1.5-litre petrol engine with an electric motor. The high-tech, 108 bhp system is designed to improve efficiency and emissions, but it will manage 0-62 mph in 9.4 seconds and hit a top speed of 108 mph. More to the point, though, Honda says it will return “in excess of 62 mpg”, while emitting 102 g of carbon dioxide per kilometre.

And Honda has confirmed a fresh range of colours for its new supermini. Crystal Black is the default, free-of-charge option, but there’s also a range of premium paint options, which will add £550 to the car’s on-the-road price. These include Platinum White, Shining Grey, Midnight Blue Beam, and the all-new Surf Blue tone. Premium+ options, which cost £650, include ‘Premium Crystal Red’ and ‘Premium Sunlight White’. The Crosstar model, meanwhile, will be exclusively available in two-tone combinations, with a gloss-black roof contrasting the expressive colour palettes.

Honda has also confirmed a range of finance deals for the little hatchback, starting at £225 per month for the SE grade. That monthly payment is based on a 5.9-percent-APR, 36-month agreement, with the car covering 10,000 miles per year. It also follows a 20-percent customer deposit.

Phil Webb, head of car at Honda UK, said the new Jazz would bridge the gap between petrol and electric power for those not yet ready to buy the company’s stylish Honda e electric hatchback.

“We’re pleased to confirm the pricing for the all-new Honda Jazz and Jazz Crosstar models,” he said. “Following on from the successful introduction of the all-electric Honda e, the electrified Jazz is designed to encourage those who might not be prepared to make the leap to a full electric drivetrain. The new Jazz is the embodiment of the brand’s commitment to a fully-electrified range and is another symbolic step towards our electric vision for 100 percent of European sales to be electrified by 2022.”