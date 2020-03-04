The first 500 Mazda MX-30 electric SUVs will arrive in the UK at the beginning of 2021, with prices starting at just under £27,000. Available to pre-order now, the newcomer will initially be offered in high-end First Edition guise.

With just 500 examples coming to the UK, prices will start at £26,995 once the government’s Plug-In Car Grant has been applied. For that money, you get 18-inch alloy wheels, automatic LED headlights and black door mirror caps. Black window trim and rear privacy glass also mark out this high-end model, while customers can choose a three-tone paint job that mixes either red or white with a black roof and grey upper side panels.

Inside, meanwhile, the First Edition will be adorned with part-leather seats, an 8.8-inch central infotainment screen and climate control. Satellite navigation is included, as well as the Android Auto and Apple CarPlay smartphone integration systems, heated front seats, and a head-up display for the driver.

Other on-board technology includes adaptive cruise control that maintains a safe distance to the vehicle in front and parking sensors in both the front and rear bumpers. Lane departure warning is standard, too, as is autonomous emergency braking that can detect an impending collision and automatically apply the brakes.

Under the bonnet, there’s an electric motor that’s fed by a 35.5 kWh battery and produces 141 bhp. According to Mazda, the combination makes the car capable of 124 miles on a single charge, while charging the battery to 80 percent will take 30 to 40 minutes from a 50 kW rapid charger. Customers will also qualify for a free wall box home charger.

At present, the First Edition is the only version of the MX-30 currently available to order, but pricing details for the rest of the electric SUV range is expected later this year. It’ll take until the start of 2021 for the first cars to arrive with customers, however.

“Our first all-electric Mazda heralds an exciting start to Mazda’s second century in business,” said Mazda Motors UK’s managing director, Jeremy Thomson. “With the First Edition MX-30 order book now open, customers in the UK can reserve a car for just £800 for delivery early in 2021. A battery electric vehicle conceived and created with Mazda’s well-renowned focus on distinctive styling, innovative technology, driver focused dynamics and class-leading interior quality, the MX-30 will be a stand out addition to the rapidly evolving EV marketplace. Part of Mazda’s multi-solution approach to efficient vehicles, the launch of our first pure electric car is a milestone moment for the brand and a landmark moment for our dealers and customers here in the UK.”