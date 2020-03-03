Liverpool-based Briggs Automotive Company (BAC) has unveiled the second generation of its Mono single seater supercar that's not only lighter but more powerful that the outgoing model.

Sporting a design that draws upon lessons learned with the limited-run Mono R first seen last year, the new Mono also sits lower to the ground and has less frontal area with more flowing lines across its body.

"Today marks a monumental and hugely proud day for myself and everyone associated with BAC," said Neill Briggs, BAC's director of product development. "The success of the first-generation Mono was beyond our wildest dreams and we can’t wait for even more success with the new model in brand new territories around the globe.

"This is a stunning new generation of an automotive icon and an exciting new way for us to take on the world."

Overall the car weighs in at just 570 kg – that, combined with a new Mountune-developed 2.3-litre four cylinder engine putting out 332 bhp (an increase of 27 bhp over the outgoing model), gives the car a truly bonkers power-to-weight figure of 582bhp. That's 57 bhp more than the old model.

The switch to turbocharging is new for BAC, but allows the new Mono to meet the very latest stringent EU6D emissions regulations. It also passes EU drive-by-noise and electromagnetic (EMC) legislature, making it fully road legal in mainlaind Europe as well as further afield.

To keep the weight down the car has been on a diet fit for an Olympic athlete. The AP brakes are lighter, as are the carbon wheels which are 35 percent lighter than before at just 2.2kg per wheel – saving 1.22kg of reciprocating, unsprung mass. The fuel tank has also been made bigger and lowered, and the battery has been moved to the middle of the car, both helping with the car's weight distribution and centre of gravity.

The bodywork itself uses the graphene-enhanced carbon fibre technology first seen on the Mono R. The combination increases the structural strength of the carbon fibre, while keeping the weight down. There's also a fully carbon floor and over 40 3D printed components, produced with the help of DSM using high-performance polymers. Among the 3D printed components are the front and rear light surrounds, the mirror arms and mirror housing, the front hatch hinges, the front hatch latch mechanism, and the engine inlet.

"When it came to designing the new-generation BAC Mono, we didn’t just want to set a precedent for the evolution of Mono – we wanted to set a totally new bar for supercar design," said BAC design director Ian Briggs. "The flowing, functional shape that’s full of undeniable Mono DNA is lighter-looking, more simplistic and cleaner than ever before, with a reduced frontal area and thinner surfaces throughout.

"Making the second Mono was always going to be a challenge – much like the ever-anticipated second album of an artist – but we’re confident the stunning look, innovation and driving experience of the new BAC Mono will more than meet the demands and expectations."

The original Mono was hailed the world over for its unrivalled driving experience, something the new model builds upon.

With the lowered centre of gravity and improved weight distribution, allied to improved suspension geometry, the new Mono has been optimised to increase traction and reduce pitch under braking. Helping that are two-way adjustable dampers from Öhlins, and specially homologated Pirelli Trofeo R tyres.

All of that adds up to create a driving experience that BAC says is 'totally unparalleled anywhere on four wheels'. We can't wait to try it.