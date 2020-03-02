McLaren GT Verdant Theme By MSO features a number of unique enhancements.

In the last decade or so the supercar buying experience has changed somewhat. If you're spending several hundred thousands of pounds on a car, you're going to want to add a couple of unique flourishes and McLaren, along with virtually every other top-end manufacturer, is more than happy to oblige.

McLaren's MSO (McLaren Special Operations) personalisation department has the ability to do pretty much anything, within reason, and now to show off the department's impressive abilities the company has released images of the McLaren Verdant Theme GT by MSO.

The car, based on the groundbreaking McLaren GT mid-engined grand tourer features a stunning three-shade satin paint job that seamlessly blend into one another. The colours – Horsell Green, Arbor, and Steppe Green – were painstakingly applied of 430 hours and is one of the most ambitious and complex paint jobs ever undertaken by MSO.

The exterior look is completed with hand-painted pinstripe accents in Napier Green on the body and the front splitter, Napier green brake calipers, and contrasting gloss black wheels and upper window surround.

It's not just about the outside though. The interior is finished with dark Green, jet black and Laurel green leather with Laurel green micro-piping contrasts with charcoal grey cashmere – something that MSO has been working on for 18 months.

The oily bits remain standard, meaning that there's a twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 putting out 612 bhp and 465 lb-ft of torque, which takes the car to 60 miles per hour in 3.1 seconds and on to a top speed of 203 mph.

"The McLaren Verdant Theme GT by MSO is the perfect showcase for us in the way it takes modern-luxury to the next level by incorporating so much innovation," said Ansar Ali, Managing Director, McLaren Special Operations. "The Grand Tourer of McLaren’s range provides a sophisticated and elegant canvas for our artistry, but also I hope the spark that will inspire every McLaren owner as they seek ever more ways to personalise their car, whether it is GT, sports convertible, track supercar, or the ultimate uncompromised road car such as our new McLaren Elva."

