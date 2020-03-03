Manchester is the area with the most car crime in Britain according to new figures from ChoseMyCar, while northern locations dominated the top-10 list of car crime hot spots, taking up half of the list.

Bradford also featured in the top three, while Liverpool, Bolton, and Hull also made the list. Manchester's average of 50.66 crimes per 1,000 cars was almost double that of second-highest Nottingham, which notched up 29.51 crimes per 1,000 cars.

The Midlands also featured prominently on the top-10 list, with Wolverhampton, Coventry, and Leicester all featuring.

UK towns and cities with the most car crime (no. of car crimes per 1,000 vehicles)

Manchester 50.66 Nottingham 29.51 Bradford 27.59 Wolverhampton 27.07 Northampton 25.97 Liverpool 25.95 Bolton 24.86 Coventry 22.24 Kingston upon Hull 22.13 Leicester 21.74

The statistics were almost the complete opposite for the towns and cities with the least car crime, with southern locations this time making up half of the list.

Luton had the lowest number of car crimes per 1,000 car with just over four, ahead of Plymouth and Belfast.

The north however did make the list still, with Leeds recording just 18.11 crimes per 1,000 cars.

UK towns and cities with the least car crime (no. of car crimes per 1,000 vehicles)

Luton - 4.15 4.15 Plymouth 7.77 Belfast 8.93 Stoke-on-Trent 10.54 Portsmouth 14.01 Derby 15.62 Brighton and Hove 17.42 Southampton 17.83 Leeds 18.11 Birmingham 18.54

The definition of a car crime for the study included theft from a vehicle, the theft of a vehicle, and interfering with a motor vehicle.