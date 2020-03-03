Lexus has created a new variant of its NX mid-size SUV that adds extra equipment and styling features. Priced from £38,830 and available to order now, the first examples of the newcomer are expected to hit UK roads this month.

Externally, the new Premium Sport Edition is set apart by the black finish on its Lexus spindle grille, as well as the door mirror casings and lower rear bumper. A set of 18-inch F Sport alloy wheels also mark the car out from the standard NX on which it is based.

Inside, meanwhile, the hybrid SUV benefits from a 10.3-inch infotainment screen, power steering wheel adjustment and a 10-speaker audio system complete with a DVD player. The pack also includes blind-spot monitoring to alert you to other vehicles in the blind spots over your shoulders, and door mirrors with auto-dimming and reverse tilting functions.

That’s all in addition to the contents of the established NX Premium Pack option, which adds Tahara man-made leather upholstery, smart keyless entry and a heated steering wheel to the standard specification. LED fog lights and cornering lights, a power tailgate and rear privacy glass are also included, along with a wireless smartphone charger.

Then, of course, there are all the goodies fitted to the NX as standard. Even the basic car gets front and rear parking sensors, a reversing camera and auto-folding heated door mirrors. The Apple CarPlay and Android Auto wireless smartphone integration systems are included, too, as well as eight-way power-adjustable front seats and a leather-trimmed steering wheel.

Under the bonnet, the NX comes with the ‘300h’ hybrid powertrain. That comprises a 2.5-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine and an electric motor, which combine to produce 194 bhp. The result is 0-62 mph in 9.2 seconds and a top speed of 112 mph, but at lower speeds and for short distances, the car can run on electric power alone. All of which means it’ll do between 35.3 and 37.1 mpg on the combined economy test, while CO2 emissions stand at 137 g/km.

“We have designed flexibility into our model range so that we can use focused option packs to respond directly to our customers’ preferences,” said Ewan Shepherd, the director of Lexus in the UK. "The new NX Premium Sport Edition is a perfect example of how we are giving them just the combination of style, technology and convenience they want from a premium SUV, plus the benefit of market-leading self-charging hybrid-electric power.”