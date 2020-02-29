With pre-season now done and dusted, check out all the statistics from the six days of Formula 1 testing in Barcelona...
Combined fastest laps from the two tests
|Pos
|Driver
|Time
|1
|Valtteri Bottas
|1'15.732
|2
|Max Verstappen
|1'16.269
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|1'16.276
|4
|Charles Leclerc
|1'16.360
|5
|Lewis Hamilton
|1'16.410
|6
|Esteban Ocon
|1'16.433
|7
|Sergio Perez
|1'16.634
|8
|Carlos Sainz
|1'16.820
|9
|Sebastian Vettel
|1'16.841
|10
|George Russell
|1'16.871
|11
|Daniil Kvyat
|1'16.914
|12
|Robert Kubica
|1'16.942
|13
|Romain Grosjean
|1'17.037
|14
|Pierre Gasly
|1'17.066
|15
|Kimi Raikkonen
|1'17.091
|16
|Lance Stroll
|1'17.118
|17
|Nicholas Latifi
|1'17.313
|18
|Kevin Magnussen
|1'17.495
|19
|Alexander Albon
|1'17.550
|20
|Lando Norris
|1'17.573
|21
|Antonio Giovinazzi
|
1'19.670
Laps completed per driver
|Pos
|Driver
|Total
|1
|Lewis Hamilton
|466
|2
|Carlos Sainz
|446
|3
|Charles Leclerc
|442
|4
|Sergio Perez
|441
|5
|Valtteri Bottas
|437
|6
|Max Verstappen
|414
|7
|Sebastian Vettel
|402
|8
|Romain Grosjean
|399
|9
|Daniil Kvyat
|
399
|10
|George Russell
|394
|11
|Esteban Ocon
|376
|12
|Pierre Gasly
|370
|13
|Daniel Ricciardo
|367
|14
|Alexander Albon
|366
|15
|Lando Norris
|356
|16
|Nicholas Latifi
|343
|17
|Lance Stroll
|341
|18
|Antonio Giovinazzi
|323
|19
|Kimi Raikkonen
|300
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|250
|21
|Robert Kubica
|112
Km completed per driver
|Pos
|Driver
|Total
|1
|Lewis Hamilton
|2169
|2
|Carlos Sainz
|2076
|3
|Charles Leclerc
|2058
|4
|Sergio Perez
|2053
|5
|Valtteri Bottas
|2034
|6
|Max Verstappen
|1927
|7
|Sebastian Vettel
|1871
|8
|Romain Grosjean
|1857
|9
|Daniil Kvyat
|1857
|10
|George Russell
|1834
|11
|Esteban Ocon
|1750
|12
|Pierre Gasly
|1722
|13
|Daniel Ricciardo
|1708
|14
|Alexander Albon
|1704
|15
|Lando Norris
|1657
|16
|Nicholas Latifi
|1597
|17
|Lance Stroll
|1587
|18
|Antonio Giovinazzi
|1504
|19
|Kimi Raikkonen
|1397
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|1164
|21
|Robert Kubica
|521
Laps completed per team
|Pos
|Team
|Total
|1
|Mercedes
|903
|2
|Ferrari
|844
|3
|McLaren
|802
|4
|Racing Point
|782
|5
|Red Bull
|780
|6
|AlphaTauri
|769
|7
|Renault
|743
|8
|Williams
|737
|9
|Alfa Romeo
|735
|10
|Haas
|649
Km completed per team
|Pos
|Team
|Total
|1
|Mercedes
|4203
|2
|Ferrari
|3929
|3
|McLaren
|3733
|4
|Racing Point
|3640
|5
|Red Bull
|3631
|6
|AlphaTauri
|3580
|7
|Renault
|3459
|8
|Williams
|3431
|9
|Alfa Romeo
|3421
|10
|Haas
|3021
|Pos
|Engine
|Total
|1
|Mercedes
|2422
|2
|Ferrari
|2228
|3
|Honda
|1549
|4
|Renault
|1545
|Pos
|Engine
|Total
|1
|Mercedes
|11274
|2
|Ferrari
|10371
|3
|Honda
|7211
|4
|Renault
|7192
