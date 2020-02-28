As wintry weather pummels parts of the UK, a breakdown recovery firm is predicting around 15 breakdowns every minute this weekend. That’s a total of 85,000 vehicles stopped at the roadside between Thursday, February 27 and Monday, March 2.

With temperatures predicted to fall below freezing point over the coming days, the Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings for snow, ice, wind and rain across various parts of the UK. And those warnings come just days after Storm Ciara and Storm Dennis wreaked havoc with flooding, heavy rain and strong winds.

Now, though, breakdown recovery firm Green Flag says the icier weather in particular will require extra vigilance from drivers. With less visibility and less grip from their tyres, the company says the weekend’s weather is expected to be “a particularly difficult challenge” for road users.

To help drivers, the company has issued guidance to motorists, advising them on the best way to cope with the inclement weather. Green Flag says drivers should check their tyres to ensure they have enough tread to give them the maximum amount of grip on wet and icy roads. It’s a pre-drive inspection that the organisation describes as “the most crucial” of all.

Similarly, Green Flag has urged drivers to brake before entering steering inputs, and to use the pedals and steering wheel smoothly and progressively. Matching road speed to the conditions and leaving extra space when following a vehicle all make it into the company’s guidance, too.

“As many drivers already know, snowy conditions can cause real problems when driving, especially in areas where there will be over a centimetre of accumulated snow,” said Green Flag’s Lucy Davies. “Poor visibility caused by the snow, sleet and ice, could lead to reduced vehicle control, so we urge drivers to remain cautious and to avoid the roads wherever possible. If driving is an absolute necessity, it is important that drivers carry out the relevant car safety checks before they leave on any journey and also make sure they are as prepared as possible to withstand the elements, particularly from the wind and flooding.”

"At Green Flag, we're dedicated to getting you to your destination as safely as possible, so we have provided a number of easy and helpful tips to carry out while driving in the winter weather conditions.”

Green Flag’s advice in full