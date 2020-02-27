Skoda has unveiled a new value-orientated trim level for its popular Fabia supermini, as well as the Karoq and Kodiaq SUVs. Dubbed the SE Drive, the new models slot into the middle of their respective ranges just above the existing SE variants, and justify their price tags with a range of extra goodies.

In the case of the Fabia, the SE Drive comes in at £14,865, and builds on the standard SE with 16-inch Aronia alloy wheels, as well as model-specific fabric upholstery and bespoke dashboard trim. The car also gets an Amundsen satellite navigation system, as well as front and rear parking sensors as standard. Air conditioning, a multifunction steering wheel and a six-speaker surround sound audio system round out the features.

For that money, you get the five-door hatchback with the 1-litre 59 bhp petrol engine, but customers can upgrade to the roomier estate model. That will, however, require an engine upgrade too, with prospective buyers also getting the chance to opt for the 1-litre 94 bhp engine or the same unit tuned up to 113 bhp.

Gallery: 2020 Skoda Fabia SE Drive

5 Photos

When it comes to the much larger Karoq, however, things get somewhat more expensive. Prices start at £23,385, and for that you get 17-inch Aero alloys, unique upholstery and LED ambient lighting. As with the Fabia, satellite navigation and parking sensors are included in the price, but the Karoq also gets a rear-view camera. Skoda says these options would ordinarily cost £1,345 to an SE buyer, but the SE Drive is just £855 more expensive than its stablemate.

Choice is much more abundant in the Karoq’s engine bay, where the standard engine is the 1-litre, 113 bhp motor that crowns the Fabia range. That’s supplemented by the 148 bhp 1.5-litre petrol and two diesels. The cheapest of those is the 113 bhp 1.6-litre diesel, while the more expensive of the two is a 2-litre, 148 bhp unit.

Gallery: 2020 Skoda Karoq SE Drive

3 Photos

Only the most powerful of those two engines make it into the even larger Kodiaq SE Drive line-up, however. The 1.5-litre petrol comes with a choice of manual or automatic transmissions, while the 2-litre diesel is available purely with the seven-speed auto ‘box.

The petrol is the cheaper of the two, at £28,610, but both get similar levels of equipment. Satellite navigation is included, along with a rear-view camera, parking sensors and LED tail lights, while the whole lot sits on 19-inch alloy wheels. Glossy black interior trim and SE Drive upholstery are standard, too.

All the SE Drive models are already available to order, with the first deliveries expected in the middle of March.

Gallery: 2020 Skoda Kodiaq SE Drive