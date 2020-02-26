New research by YourParkingSpace.co.uk has revealed that homeowners that have an electric vehicle charging point at their home are making more money when renting out their driveways as parking spaces.

The online parking portal currently has 3,775 spaces where motorists can park and charge their EVs at 1,200 private locations across the UK – a figure that's growing – and that now means that more than one-in-10 of the UK's charging points are at YourParkingSpace.co.uk spaces.

Those with a charging point are making, on average, 12 percent more when renting out spaces, because they're able to charge more for use of the electricity, naturally.

"We’ve seen a rapid increase in homeowners with electric vehicle charge points registering their driveways to rent as they recognise the money-making opportunities they provide," said Harrison Woods, managing director at YourParkingSpace.co.uk. "As a result, we expect to double the number of private locations to 2,500 by the end of 2020."

"It’s also an attractive option for electric vehicle drivers to park their cars in pre-booked driveways as they are conveniently located and often cheaper than traditional car parks, while topping up on juice ready for their next journey."