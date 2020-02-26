Although new cars today come loaded with tech, it turns out a huge number of drivers don't know how to use the majority of the modern features on their new cars. The news comes as the result of a new survey from to British Motor Show, which is aiming to be recognised as the leading global event for the latest automotive technology in new cars.

Things like Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) and high-tech infotainment platforms have been the biggest advances in car technology over the past 10 years, but 35 percent of drivers still don't know how to use them properly. What's more, one fifth of drivers (20 percent) of drivers said they use less than half of the features in their cars, while a further 10% said they understood only some of the features and just drive their cars.

A big reason for this is the the lack of explanation to customers when they first buy their new cars – 71 percent of those surveyed said that they didn't feel they received enough information about in-car tech when they took delivery, while a quarter said that they didn't get enough information at all.

"We want The British Motor show to be a reflection of the British motor industry. We are a global leader in cutting edge technology and we want The British Motor Show to become recognised as the leading global event for the latest in automotive technology and new cars," said British Motor Show CEO Andy Entwistle.

"Pioneering tech will play a huge part at The British Motor Show 2020. We’ll have the innovators of the past, present and future all together in one location and provide show visitors with the opportunity to immerse themselves in all of the latest and greatest tech that the car industry has to offer.

"The show will also give those who feel less confident with the technology or who simply don’t understand it the chance to find out more without the pressure of a hard sales environment.

"Our industry should be extremely proud of the technology it has and the show is the perfect opportunity to show it off, but it’s clear that consumers need greater understanding about just how technologically advanced cars are. The British Motor Show 2020 is an indispensable opportunity for them to find out."