The previous table topper isn't even in the top 10.

The fastest selling used car in the UK is currently the 2016 Ford Ka (in petrol manual guise), according to Auto Trader's Fastest Selling Index, its own live market tracker. It knocks the Renault Zoe off the top spot, with the electric car having held the position for the last four months. In fact, the Zoe don't even feature on the latest edition of the list.

The Fastest Selling Index live tracks the speed at which vehicles sell combined with a 1-100 retail rating determined by live supply and demand. There has been an increased demand for small, affordable hatchbacks making up 70 percent of the list with the other 30 percent being SUVs.

Previous fastest selling cars in the UK:

bmw 2series gt fastest selling used car The 2018 BMW 2 Series GT was the UK's fastest selling car in April
top 10 fastest selling used cars Auto Trader reveals top 10 fastest selling used cars

The system analyses over 1.9 million vehicles each day, including 90,000 vehicle updates and an average of 19,000 vehicles added or removed from Auto Trader. That data is combined with around 450,000 daily trade used car listings, as well as additional dealer forecourt and website data.

2017 Renault Zoe

"Despite 4 months on top, our Fastest Selling Index has shown a decline in the appeal of used EVs with consumers moving towards the more familiar low cost, ICE hatchbacks and SUVs," said Auto Trader’s director of commercial products, Karolina Edwards-Smajda. "Despite this slowdown though we continue to see evidence of growing consumer interest in EVs with the recently announced ban on the sale of ICE vehicles by 2035, rather than 2040, spurring a 144% surge in searches for EVs on Auto Trader."

 

Current fastest selling used cars (by days to turn) – as of 7th February 2020

Rank

Make / model

Fuel & transmission

Auto Trader Retail Rating

Predicted days to sell

1

2016 Ford Ka

Petrol - Manual

99.72

26

2

2016 Mazda CX-5

Diesel - Manual

99.92

27

3

2016 Mazda CX-5

Diesel - Automatic

99.93

28

4

2016 Toyota AYGO

Petrol - Automatic

99.67

29

5

2016 Dacia Sandero Stepway

Diesel - Manual

99.97

30

6

2016 Dacia Duster

Diesel - Manual

99.91

31

7

2017 Nissan Qashqai

Diesel - Automatic

99.65

31

8

2016 Suzuki Swift

Petrol - Manual

99.40

31

9

2016 Toyota AYGO

Petrol - Manual

99.18

31

10

2016 Peugeot 108

Petrol - Automatic

99.30

32

 

Current slowest selling used cars (by days to turn) – as of 7th February 2020

Rank

Make / model

Fuel & transmission

Auto Trader Retail Rating

Predicted days to sell

1

2019 Peugeot 508 SW

Diesel - Manual

1.91

150

2

2019 Volvo S90

Petrol - Automatic

1.91

150

3

2019 Toyota Supra

Petrol Plug In Hybrid - Automatic

1.91

150

4

2019 Audi S4 

Diesel - Automatic

1.92

150

5

2019 Volvo S90

Petrol - Automatic

1.95

150

6

2019 Audi S4 Avant

Diesel - Automatic

1.97

150

7

2019 Volvo V90

Petrol - Automatic

2.00

150

8

2019 Citroen C5 Aircross

Petrol - Manual

2.10

150

9

2019 Maserati Levante

Petrol - Automatic

1.85

149

10

2019 Audi SQ7

Diesel - Automatic

1.83

145