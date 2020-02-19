1980s hot hatches 'hotter than supercars'

Believe it or not, people nowadays would prefer a 1980s hot hatch over a modern supercar. That's the big finding from new research by www.trackdays.co.uk, the UK's leading provider of driving experiences.

While supercar driving experiences are a popular draw, in recent months more people have been looking for a taste of nostalgia with their driving days. Bookings for 80s hot hatches rocketed in the second half of last year according to TrackDays.co.uk, jumping by a third compared to the first six months of 2019.

In fact, there were twice as many bookings for hot hatches compared to supercars, despite there being much more supercar experiences to choose from.

"80s hot hatches are more popular than ever, even though they are more than 30 years old," said Dan Jones, operations manager at TrackDays.co.uk.

"We’ve seen bookings recently increase faster for these ultra-cool classics than for modern supercars and their popularity shows no sign of slowing down, just like the cars themselves. They are just as much fun to drive and are a great reminder of when these scorchers ruled the roads."

People aged between 45 and 54 years old who are making the most of those bookings, with a quarter of bookings coming from those aged 25 to 34 years old.

Among the 80s cars on offer are the Volkswagen Golf GTi, Ford Escort RS Turbo, and Peugeot 205 GTi.

"A driving experience at a race circuit is now the only way for many of us to still enjoy an 80’s hot hatch as prices for these iconic models in good condition can even now fetch astronomical amounts," said Jones.