A 2032 deadline might be on the cards.

Just days after the UK's ban on the sale of news petrol and diesel cars was brought forward to 2035 from 2040, there has now been a suggestion that it could be brought forward even further to 2032 – just 12 years from now.

Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live, transport secretary Grant Shapps suggested that the ban could come into effect sooner as the country pushes for a net zero carbon emissions figure by 2050.

"The Prime Minister last week has said we would like to do that by 2035 at the latest," Shapps said. "We have said 2035 or even 2032."

More on UK petrol and diesel bans

government petrol diesel ban 2035 Government plans to bring petrol and diesel sales ban forward to 2035
drivers against diesel city bans British drivers are against plans to ban diesels from city centres
government urged reject diesel ban Drivers' group urges government to reject Bristol's diesel ban
ban petrol diesel sales premature 2040 ban on petrol and diesel sales 'may yet prove premature'

While the closer deadline hasn't been confirmed, an upcoming colsultation will present the option of bringing it to 2032. The move will have a profound effect on the UK automotive industry which already warned that the 2035 deadline would hurt the industry and hurt jobs in the sector.

Pompa benzina e diesel

The move would also ban the sale of hybrid vehicles, which sold more than 13,000 units last month. All-electric cars meanwhile accounted for 4,054 UK sale sin the first month of 2020.

It is not only hoped that the ban will cut pollution, but also aid in prime minister Boris Johnson's push for a first UK battery gigafactory.