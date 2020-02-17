A 2032 deadline might be on the cards.
Just days after the UK's ban on the sale of news petrol and diesel cars was brought forward to 2035 from 2040, there has now been a suggestion that it could be brought forward even further to 2032 – just 12 years from now.
Speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live, transport secretary Grant Shapps suggested that the ban could come into effect sooner as the country pushes for a net zero carbon emissions figure by 2050.
"The Prime Minister last week has said we would like to do that by 2035 at the latest," Shapps said. "We have said 2035 or even 2032."