An unimaginable decline in UK sales is partly to blame.

In an almost unthinkable move, Ford has cut production of the Fiesta at it factory in Cologne, Germany. The UK's best selling car will now be produced on four days a week rather than five, with the plan set to stay in place until the end of the year, but will be reviewed in May according to Automotive News Europe.

The move has been brought about because of declining UK sales, among other reasons, with sales in the company's second-largest European market dropping by 7.3 percent in January as people held off from buying cars over Brexit fears. One third of Cologne's Fiesta output ends up in the UK.

More on the Ford Fiesta

ford fiesta focus mild hybrids Ford Fiesta, Focus mild-hybrids announced for Europe in 2020
ford fiesta st pumaspeed 245bhp 245-bhp Ford Fiesta ST isn't an RS, but we’ll take it
ford fiesta long term update Ford Fiesta 1.0T EcoBoost 100 ST-Line: Living with it
2018 ford fiesta active first drive 2018 Ford Fiesta Active first drive: Compact high-rise

The move will affect 2,200 workers at the Cologne plant which currently produces 1,150 each day.

"Southern Europe and the United Kingdom are seeing weaker demand [for the Fiesta], leading to the need to adjust production," a Ford spokesman told the outlet.

Gallery: 2017 Ford Fiesta ST-Line

2017 Ford Fiesta ST-Line
35 Photos
2017 Ford Fiesta ST-Line 2017 Ford Fiesta ST-Line 2017 Ford Fiesta ST-Line 2017 Ford Fiesta ST-Line 2017 Ford Fiesta ST-Line 2017 Ford Fiesta ST-Line 2017 Ford Fiesta ST-Line

Ford Fiesta

Ford Fiesta
Explore Reviews

More photos

The UK's best-selling cars of 2020... so far
The UK's best-selling cars of 2020... so far
Ford Fiesta SUV test mule spy shots
Ford Fiesta SUV test mule spy shots
Ken Block's Gymkhana series
Ken Block's Gymkhana series
Ford Fiesta ST-Line Red and Black editions
Ford Fiesta ST-Line Red and Black editions
2018 Ford Fiesta ST-Line long-term test car
2018 Ford Fiesta ST-Line long-term test car
2018 Ford Fiesta Active
2018 Ford Fiesta Active