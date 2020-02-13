Dacia is launching an innovative 'bi-fuel' setup to all of its cars, combining petrol power and LPG power in a 1.0-litre engine package to help drive down fuel costs. The solution is a first for a carmaker in the UK and will be available on the Duster, Sandero, Sandero Stepway, Logan MCV and Logan MCV Stepway models.

The company says that the solution could cut annual fuel costs by around £594 each year. In the Sandero, the new powertrain is capable of delivering a return of as much as 39.8mpg, with CO 2 emissions as low as 116g/km when in LPG mode – a nine percent drop compared to petrol. Meanwhile, with the Duster SUV sfuel economy is at 35.3mpg and CO 2 emissions of 129g/km when using LPG, a reduction of 11 percent over petrol.

Despite the radical change, service intervals are the same as conventional petrol and diesel engines, with an oil change every 18,000 miles, or two years, along with a light annual service.

One big change brought about by the introduction of LPG power is the additional high-strength steel LPG tank which takes the place of the spare wheel. The tanks is 32 litres in the Sandero, Sandero Stepway, Logan MCV and Logan MCV Stepway models, and 34 litres in the Duster.In taking the space of the spare wheel, the boot space remains the same.

The UK rollout comes after the system was successfully introduced to Dacia models in Italy. All of the Bi-Fuel models come with a three-year or 60,000-mile warranty as standard, just like conventional Dacias.

"The Dacia range is all about delivering value for money without compromising on quality and running costs, and the introduction of LPG models to the UK reinforces this ethos," said Luke Broad, head of brand for Dacia UK. "The technology is proven in Dacia products and the new 1.0-litre Bi-Fuel engine is an impressive piece of engineering which has been developed to fulfil all of the criteria expected of models like the Duster, Sandero and Logan MCV. With this new LPG engine, plus our petrol and diesel powertrains, we have the perfect Dacia model for any customer, no matter what they are looking for."