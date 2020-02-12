Seat's sporty-looking FR and FR Sport versions of the Tarraco seven-seat SUV are now on sale in the UK with prices starting at £31,680.

As with other models in the Seat range, the new FR variants get race-inspired looks and a high level of standard equipment, without the power output — and associated running costs — of the high-performance Cupra versions. Both cars also come with the seven-seat layout seen on other versions of the Tarraco.

Included in the £31,680 price tag, the FR comes with 19-inch alloy wheels and the more aggressive FR body styling kit, which includes a twin exhaust, model-specific rear spoiler, and front and rear sports bumpers. Black mouldings, wing mirrors and roof rails complete the look.

Inside, meanwhile, that money gets you sports seats with electric adjustment on the driver’s side, as well as the usual Tarraco accoutrements of an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system and a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster. There’s a self-parking system included, too, not to mention LED headlights and USB sockets in all three rows of seats.

Alternatively, you can spend £33,430 or more on the FR Sport model, which ups the ante with a range of visual and technological upgrades. As standard, the FR Sport gets larger 20-inch alloy wheels and black leather upholstery.

The better-equipped model also benefits from rear- and top-view manoeuvring cameras, which Seat claims offer better all-round visibility and safety.

The entry prices also pay for the 1.5-litre petrol engine, which produces 148 bhp and comes with a six-speed manual gearbox. You can, however, spend more on a seven-speed automatic gearbox for that engine, or you can choose one of the 2-litre petrol and diesel engines.

There’s a choice of two 2-litre diesels, the cheapest of which is the 148 bhp version with a manual gearbox. However, if you spend a little more you can upgrade to the automatic gearbox, which comes with Seat’s 4Drive four-wheel-drive system. Alternatively, there’s always the 188 bhp version, which comes solely with four-wheel drive and the automatic transmission.

On the other hand, you could opt for the 188 bhp petrol engine, which also comes exclusively with four-wheel drive and an automatic gearbox. All that is included in the £36,435 starting price.

The Tarraco FR and FR Sport models are available to order from Seat dealers now, alongside the existing SE, SE Technology, Xcellence and Xcellence Lux versions. Prices start at £28,640 for the SE model.