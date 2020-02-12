Jaguar Land Rover has marks its carbon neutral certification by completing a zero emissions tour of its UK manufacturing and product development facilities.

Using the all-electric Jaguar I-Pace, the company completed a journey from Gaydon in Warwickshire to Halewood on Merseyside, stopping off at its Whitley headquarters, the home of Land Rover in Solihull, the newly-electrified Castle Bromwich plant in the Midlands, and its Engine Manufacturing Centre (EMC) in Wolverhampton on the way.

The certification from Carbon Trust is part of Jaguar Land Rover’s journey to have carbon neutral manufacturing operations by 2020 – something it actually first achieved two years ago.

It was re-certified on 31 January 2020 for the second consecutive year, making it one of the world's businesses to have met the internationally recognised PAS 2060 standard for carbon neutrality between April 2018 and March 2019 across its UK manufacturing sites which count for 77 percent of Jaguar Land Rover's global output.

"Destination Zero places long term sustainability at the heart of our business," said Chris Thorp, responsible business director at Jaguar Land Rover. "A decade of innovations has enabled us to achieve carbon neutral status, and to be certified two years in a row reflects the hard work and dedication of the entire business."

"But we’re not stopping here – we will continue to drive forward projects across our business to help us close the loop on precious resources."

To achieve carbon neutral status once again Jaguar Land Rover has been investing in energy-saving projects like solar panels and LED lighting. The changes have resulted in it reducing its CO2 output in the UK by 74 percent over the last 13 years. Meanwhile the energy used to build a car has been cut by 37 percent.

The company has also invested in clean and safe water projects in Kenya and Uganda and clean cook stove programmes in India and Ghana to help offset its carbon use.

"Jaguar Land Rover was the first UK automotive manufacturer to have met the internationally recognised PAS 2060 standard for carbon neutrality across its vehicle manufacturing assembly operations and product development sites; and the organisation has continued to deliver further reductions over the past 12 months, which is great to see," said John Newton, head of certification at the Carbon Trust. "We’re delighted that Jaguar Land Rover has remained committed to delivering carbon neutral manufacturing in the UK."