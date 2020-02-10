The former Scuderia Toro Rosso squad will reveal its new Honda-powered machine, to be raced by Pierre Gasly and Daniil Kvyat, on the evening of Friday, February 14. The event will take place at Red Bull's Hangar 7 base in Salzburg.

STR is being renamed next year after the Salzburg-based fashion brand that was created by Red Bull in 2016, and which the drink company plans to expand.

The team matched its best ever constructors' championship finish in 2019 with sixth place, while both Kvyat and Gasly scored podium finishes in high-attrition races.