Jaguar Land Rover will cut or reduce production at two of its UK factories over the next few weeks.

The move is the latest in a long line of cost-cutting measures fromthe Tata owned company and comes days after Jagaur Land Rover announced 500 job cuts at its Halewood factory on Merseyside, the first of 4,000 anticipated job cuts worldwide.

Jaguar Land Rover is looking to save £2.5 billion after encountering huge losses as a result of declining sales in China, where sales dropped by 14 percent last year alone, and a slump in demand for diesel vehcicles in Europe. The company posted a 2.3 percent drop in sales in the final quarter of 2019.

Four four weeks, starting at the end of this month, Jaguar Land Rover will cease production on certain days at its Castle Bromwich plant, where the Jaguar F-Type, XE, XF and XJ are built. At its Solihull factory, where it produces the F-Pace, Land Rover Discovery and Range Rover, production will stop on certain full or half days until the end of March.

"The external environment remains challenging for our industry and the company is taking decisive actions to achieve the necessary operational efficiencies to safeguard long-term success," Jaguar Land Rover said in a statement. "We have confirmed that Solihull and Castle Bromwich will make some minor changes to their production schedules to reflect fluctuating demand globally, whilst still meeting customer needs."

Jaguar Land Rover sold 557,706 cars last year. The Jaguar brand's sales fell by 11 percent to 162,601 units, while Land Rover's sales fell by 3.8 percent to 396,105.