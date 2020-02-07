The UK is experiencing a brilliant start of the year in terms of plug-in electric car sales. In January, some 8,842 new plugs-in were registered, which is over 145% more than a year ago. Not bad, especially when the overall car sales went down by 7.3%.

The combined BEV/PHEV sales almost matched HEVs (8,941, up 20.6%) and the market share is at over 5.9%!

Plug-in Electric Car Registrations in the UK – January 2020

The British government recently outlined a plan to end conventional car sales by 2035, which was welcomed cautiously by many of the manufacturers (represented by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders):

"The figures come a day after government announced its ambition to end the sale of all vehicles with an internal combustion engine, including HEVs and PHEVs, by 2035. Hybrids and plug-in hybrids are zero emission capable, bringing significant environmental benefits today and are an important stepping stone in helping motorists make the switch to a zero emission vehicle. These vehicles, alongside the latest low emission petrols and diesels, have a vital role to play in the transition to zero emission transport and an outright ban will hamper innovation and hold back progress. Fleet renewal remains the quickest way to address environmental concerns and it is important that consumers feel confident in purchasing these latest technologies if we are to address environmental concerns immediately. For the UK market to stand any chance of meeting the extremely challenging 2035 goal, an extensive package of government support is vital. These measures must support a smooth and sustainable transition for industry and consumers, whatever their income or driving needs. Industry continues to call for government to have a long-term commitment to the Plug-in Car Grant – which is currently set to expire in March – and that it should be extended to cover all Ultra Low Emission Vehicles (ULEVs), whether plug-in hybrid, full battery electric or hydrogen-fuelled. The clear evidence from other European markets of the negative consequences of removing incentives before the market is ready should be a key consideration. Government must also commit to a massive and urgent uplift in public charging infrastructure, ensuring an adequate mix of the right chargers in the right places is deployed in a coordinated fashion throughout the country."

Source: SMMT