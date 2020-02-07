Sadly as our roads get busier, with drivers, motorcyclists, cyclists, and pedestrians all fighting over the same real estate, there are many risks. For example, 2,000 cyclists are killed on roads all across Europe every year.

One of the key problems on the road is communication with gestures and horns the only real ways of interacting with those around you. Ford is looking to remedy that with its prototype 'Emoji Jacket' for cyclists.

The jacket, part of Ford's on-going 'Share the Road' safety campaign allows the wearer to communicate with other road users around them by using emoji icons.

It was created in partnership with industrial design specialists Designworks and uses a large LED panel that allows the user to display their mood, as well as indicators and a hazard symbol. The functions can all be controlled using a wireless remote that the user can fit to handlebars meaning they can always keep there hands where they need to be.

"Emojis have become a fundamental part of how we use language. Whether used to convey facial expressions, humour, or sarcasm, they have become integral to our ability to express ourselves and quickly," said Dr. Neil Cohn PhD, an 'emoji expert. "This jacket created in partnership with Ford Share the Road allows riders to express their feelings and creates an important emotional link between them and other road users."

Ford's Share the Road supports Ford’s belief that allowing cyclists to ride safely is of a benefit to everyone, and that by fostering harmony between road users, raising awareness, and increasing conversations between them, the roads can become a safer environment for all.