Rolls-Royce's Black Badge range offer something a little different from the famed British luxury carmaker – something it calls 'unapologetic' lifestyle symbols.

Now there's a new Black Badge model – the Cullinan SUV has gone over to the dark side. To mark the arrival of the new model, the manufacturer enlisted the services of automotive culture photographer, Mark Riccioni, who gathered a number of cars fromother automotive subcultures in Los Angeles for a new picture series.

"The things that connect us are always more powerful than the things that separate us, and this series is a wonderful demonstration of that," said Riccioni. "I selected each subculture because it shares the philosophies that inform the creation of a Black Badge Rolls-Royce. From the obsessive attention to detail lavished on a lowrider and visceral power of a hot rod to the bold execution of tuned imports and deeply personal customisations applied to ‘brat’-style motorcycles."

To help with the project Rolls-Royce added a unique recreation module to the Cullinan to house Riccioni's equipment, including a DJI Mavic Mini drone, 12.9-inch Apple iPad Pro, and a 16-inch Apple MacBook Pro for image capture and editing on location.

The image colletion, entitled 'King of the Night', will be on display at Rolls-Royce's Beverly Hills, showroom from March 2020 ahead of an exclusive Rolls-Royce Black Badge private event.