While production for the Mercedes-AMG One has fallen behind schedule, the hypercar is still making its rounds. It recently arrived at Mercedes’ U.S. headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia, where actor Mark Wahlberg met the sleek new Mercedes. In the short video where Wahlberg slips behind the wheel, you can hear him say he hasn’t been fitted for his seat yet. However, Mercedes has struggled to bring the car to production.

Mercedes first revealed the AMG One in 2017 with production scheduled to begin last year. It’s now early 2020, and production has yet to start. However, Mercedes says customer deliveries will begin in 2021. Taking an F1 engine and recalibrating it for the road has its challenges. An F1 engine usually idles at 5,000 rpm, but getting the turbocharged 1.6-litrer V6 mill to idle at a more civilised 1,200 rpm proved difficult. That was on top of meeting tightening emissions and noise regulations.

That F1-derived engine will help the One make a massive amount of power – more than 1,000 bhp (746 kilowatts). Four electric motors will help assist, rocketing the hypercar to over 217 miles per hour (350 kilometres per hour). It can reach 124 mph (200 kph) in under six seconds. And it’ll offer up to 16 miles (25 km) of all-electric driving range. Power routes through an 8-speed automated-manual transaxle where the 19-inch front and 20-inch rear wheels wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tyres meet the asphalt.

The Mercedes-AMG One will push the technological prowess of legal road cars. It has the looks, and it has the performance to set a new benchmark in the hypercar arena. It’ll be interesting to get it on the road and see how it fares against the likes of other high-powered hypercars such as the Aston Martin Valkyrie.