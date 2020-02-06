Two of the finest GTs on sale today in a direct drag battle.

Grand tourers are the do-it-all type of products in the automotive industry’s supercar segment. These are some of the most luxurious vehicles on the market and also some of the fastest - and that’s a unique combination that first became popular way back in the 1930s. Today’s GTs are incredibly fast, ultra-posh, and cost a small fortune. If you happen to be in the market for a brand new grand tourer, the following drag race might help you with your final decision.

AutoTrader wanted to compare the new McLaren GT and Bentley Continental GT V8 in a direct race to find out which car is quicker off the line. These two luxury bullets are all-new for 2020 and rely on different philosophies but the result is stunning in both cases.

Two GTs:

2020 mclaren gt first drive review 2020 McLaren GT first drive
bentley continental gt v8 debut Bentley Continental GT V8 debuts as 542-bhp coupe and cabrio

On the right is McLaren’s first attempt to build a true GT. It has a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine with 612 bhp (456 kilowatts) and 465 pound-feet (630 Newton-metres) of torque, ensuring the 0-60 miles per hour (0-96 kilometres per hour) acceleration takes just 3.1 seconds. The supercar has a rear-wheel-drive layout, however, which could prove to be a problem when the track is wet.

Gallery: 2020 McLaren GT: First Drive

2020 McLaren GT: First Drive
112 Photos
2020 McLaren GT: First Drive 2020 McLaren GT: First Drive 2020 McLaren GT: First Drive 2020 McLaren GT: First Drive 2020 McLaren GT: First Drive 2020 McLaren GT: First Drive 2020 McLaren GT: First Drive

On the left is the new Conti GT with its 4.0 V8 mill, pushing out 542 bhp (404 kW) and 568 lb-ft (770 Nm) of twist. It’s significantly heavier than the McLaren (4,770 lbs versus 3,373 lbs/2,164 kg versus 1,530 kg) but has an AWD for a 0-60 mph (0-96 kph) sprint in 3.9 seconds.

A new McLaren on the way:

mclaren 570s replacement spy shot McLaren 570S replacement spied flaunting hybrid powertrain

With all the numbers put on the table, there’s just one more thing we need to address. The drag race was performed on a rainy day which gives one of the cars a small advantage. But is it enough to secure it a win?

Source: AutoTrader

Gallery: 2020 Bentley Continental GT V8 first drive

2020 Bentley Continental GT V8
75 Photos
2020 Bentley Continental GT V8 2020 Bentley Continental GT V8 2020 Bentley Continental GT V8 2020 Bentley Continental GT V8 2020 Bentley Continental GT V8 2020 Bentley Continental GT V8 2020 Bentley Continental GT V8

Bentley Continental GT

Bentley Continental GT
Explore Reviews

More photos

Bentley Continental GT Ice Racing
Bentley Continental GT Ice Racing
Bentley Continental GT Limited Edition Pikes Peak
Bentley Continental GT Limited Edition Pikes Peak
Bentley Continental GT Speed sets new UK land speed record
Bentley Continental GT Speed sets new UK land speed record
Bentley Continental GT Jack Barclay Bentley x Katrin Fridriks
Bentley Continental GT Jack Barclay Bentley x Katrin Fridriks
Bentley Continental GT Pikes Peak record
Bentley Continental GT Pikes Peak record
Bentley Continental GT Pikes Peak
Bentley Continental GT Pikes Peak