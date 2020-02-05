Bentley has announced pricing details of its latest generation of Flying Spur, which the company expects will account for 20 percent of its worldwide sales this year.

The third-generation model once again is powered by a 6.0-litre twin-turbocharged W12, this time mated to an advanced dual-clutch eight-speed transmission that helps the car go from 0-60mph in 3.7 seconds and onto a top speed of 207 mph.

The car, which went into production last November, is built on a new advanced aluminium and composite platform , the Flying Spur is a technological tour-de-force. featuring electronic all-wheel steering – a first on a Bentley, active all-wheel drive, and Bentley Dynamic Ride which is the world’s first 48V electric anti-roll system. There's also three-chamber air springs to further help the ride and offer a range of settings between limo-like comfort and a more sporty feel.

Inside the car is a technological masterpiece too. The dashboard is built around the trademark Bentley Rotating Display which features a 12.3-inch digital touchscreen, analogue dials, or a digital-detox wood veneer finish. In the rear there's a detachable touch screen remote control that can operate all of the major functions like the blinds, climate control, massage seats, and mood lighting.

Other state-of-the-art tech features include a night vision infra-red camera, traffic sssist, blind sport warning and a head-up display, and advanced connectivity features, including a wi-fi hotspot.

Optional features include a panoramic glass sunroof that stretches the full length of the roof, and a choice of three different audio systems, includind a 16-speaker Bang & Olufsen system and a unique 2,200W Naim system.

While the new Flying Spur is aimed at both drivers and passengers alike, Bentley is expecting most buyers to opt for the more luxury-focussed Mulliner specification (80 pecent of buyers). The Mulliner spec includes unique 22-inch wheels, lofted diamond quilting to the seats, three-dimensional leather door panels, a full leather headliner, embroidered Bentley emblems and Bentley’s Jewel oil and fuel filler caps.

"We have completely reinvented the Flying Spur with a more emotional design, broader dynamic capability, world-leading interior style and innovative technology," said Chris Craft, Bentley’s member of the board for sales and marketing. "The new Flying Spur is the definitive luxury performance sedan and the new Bentley flagship, and we’re excited for our customers to start taking deliveries of what we truly believe to be an extraordinary car."

Prices start at £168,300, and deliveries have already started in Western markets, with out in Eastern territories and North America happening over the rest of 2020.