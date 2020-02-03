But a top-spec R-Line costs almost £32k.

The convertible version of Volkswagen’s T-Roc small SUV is now available from UK dealerships with prices starting at £26,750.

Initially offered in a choice of two trim levels, the T-Roc Cabriolet gets a folding fabric roof and a two-door body. And thanks in part to a wheelbase that has been stretched by four centimetres compared with the five-door T-Roc, there’s a 284-litre boot.

But prospective customers will be pleased to know that isn’t all you get when you shell out the best part of £27,000. That money buys you the Design trim, which gets 17-inch alloy wheels as standard, while the dashboard is dominated by an eight-inch touchscreen navigation. Two-zone climate control is standard, too, along with a range of driver assistance systems including adaptive cruise control that maintains a safe distance to the car in front and an autonomous emergency braking system that hits the brakes automatically if it detects an impending crash.

VW T-Roc Cabriolet (2019)

The £26,750 starting price also buys you the basic 1-litre three-cylinder petrol engine, which boasts 113 bhp and comes with a six-speed manual gearbox. Alternatively, though, there’s a 1.5-litre four-cylinder petrol engine with 148 bhp. That comes with the same six-speed manual as standard, but you do get the option to choose a seven-speed automatic.

But if it’s more equipment you’re after, there’s always the £31,920 R-Line model. Like the conventional T-Roc R-Line, it gets 19-inch alloy wheels, plus a digital instrument cluster. That’s in addition to the R-Line-specific bodywork, R-Line sports seats and sports steering wheel. It gets LED headlights and sports suspension, too, which sees it lowered by 20 mm compared with the Design model.

VW T-Roc Cabriolet (2019)

Claire Haynes, VW’s product manager for the T-Roc, said: “The T-Roc Cabriolet injects even more sunshine into the T-Roc formula, complementing its fun-to-drive character, the vibrancy of its paint palette and its numerous personalisation options. It’s also the latest member of an ever-growing SUV family at Volkswagen, and is uniquely positioned to pick up where the Golf and Beetle Cabriolet models left off.

“As per its Golf-based predecessor, the T-Roc Cabriolet offers a wind-in-the-hair experience while driving one of Europe’s best-selling models. A duo of stylish specifications and a trio of engine and gearbox configurations keep things simple. All the customer has to consider is what they want their T-Roc Cabriolet to look like, and it’s a given that the car’s signature style will be matched by its quality, practicality and fun factor.”

