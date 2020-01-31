Volkswagen has announced pricing and specifications of the new e-Up! which can now be ordered at the marque's dealerships across the country.

The car, which as the name suggests is electric (and doesn't have a Yorkshire accent), will be priced from £19,695 making it the cheapest mass-produced EV currently on-sale in Britain – that does exclude the Renault Twizy though, but that's in a bit of a class of its own right now.

Following the car's initial unveiling in 2014, the e-Up!'s range has been increased dramatically from a measly 83 miles to a much more acceptable 153 miles. The range increase has been achieved by the addition of a larger 32.3 kWh lithium-ion battery pack, up from 18.7 kWh in the previous-generation car.

While being all-electric, the e-Up! is very much a part of the same Up! range of its combustion-engined cousins, meaning that the same options like a multifunction camera with Lane Assist, curtain airbags, and smartphone integration cradle are all available on the e-Up! as they are in other cars in the range.

Standard features on the e-Up! include heated front seats and a heated windscreen, climate control, rain sensing wipers, and electrically heated and adjustable door mirrors. There's also 15-inch 'Tezzle' wheels, bespoke bumpers, and C-shaped daytime running lights with blue strips in the front grille and across the boot lid. Cruise control is also available as a no-cost option.

"We are very pleased to have secured limited stock in the UK for this latest electric version of our popular city car," said Tim O’Donovan, EV product marketing manager at Volkswagen. "With a proven electric powertrain, impressive range, and excellent value-for-money the e-up! is a zero-emissions city car that can venture far beyond the city limits.

"Volkswagen is entering the era of the electric 'People’s Car'. After finding great success with the e-up! and e-Golf we are excited to see the ID.3 arriving on our shores this summer, which will be our first ground-up new electric car based on the MEB platform."