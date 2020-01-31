Startup sports car manufacturer Jannarelly has set its sights on US expansion following a successful rollout of its first offering, the Design-1.

The company, founded by automotive and product designer Anthony Jannarelly, and racing boat builder Frederic Juillot, is aiming to open a new manufacturing, research and design facility in the USA next year. In order to see the project though, it has appointed ex-Singer CEO Alexander Lee to oversee the company's day-to-day operations and continued global expansion.

"Jannarelly is uniquely positioned in the market thanks to the groundwork that Anthony Jannarelly, Frederic Juillot and their dedicated team put into place to develop exceptional products, such as the Design-1," said Lee. "I am looking forward to working with the team so that, together, we can ensure Jannarelly reaches its full potential."

At Singer, Lee upped the Californian company's sales, with 60 percent of the cars built by the brand since its founding in 2009 being built during his three-year tenure.

"For Jannarelly, the 2020s will be a time of exceptional growth, in all senses of the word. I can think of no one better placed to lead this expansion than Alexander Lee," said Anthony Jannarelly. "His considerable experience and proven track record will be crucial as we take Jannarelly to the next level. We are all looking forward to working with him going forward."

Jannarelly Automotive’s new USA facility will allow Jannarelly to not only increase production, but allow it to develop future models at a faster rate.

"As we target growth in the 2020s, we believe that it will be highly beneficial to open a new facility in the USA," said Frederic Juillot. "This facility will give us greater access to valuable skills and make our supply chain more efficient. We are currently evaluating our options and a final decision on location will be made later this year."