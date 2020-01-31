Car insurance is something we all hate dealing with, but something we all need to have.

It's among the most frustrating of all of the costs of motoring, but just where is it costing motorists the most? New research from price comparison website Compare The Market has revealed that the London borough of Newham has the highest average insurance premiums in the UK.

The average cost to insure a car there is £1,463.74, beating other London areas such as Tower Hamlets, Hackney, and Brent. In fact, all but one area on the top-10 most expensive list was in London, with Manchester (eighth on the list) the only exception. The average cost there was £1,260.24.

The 10 most expensive places to insure a car in the UK in 2020 Location Average Annual Premium Newham £1,463.74 Tower Hamlets £1,413.14 Hackney £1,369.48 Brent £1,361.71 Haringey £1,311.89 Westminster £1,308.05 Barking and Dagenham £1,282.26 Manchester £1,260.24 Redbridge £1,230.58 Waltham Forest £1,182.90

At the other end of the spectrum, the south of England – particularly Devon – dominates the list. Stroud in Gloucestershire however is the area with the cheapest annual insurance premium at £497.07, less than a pound cheaper on average than the Scottish Borders, which is the only northern area on the cheaper end of the list.