Nearly 100,000 brand new electric vehicles are set to be registered in the UK this year according to new figures released by DriveElectric, an electric vehicle leasing company that has been helping organisations and individuals to adopt EVs.

At least 98,500 new battery electric vehicles (BEVs) are set to find homes across Britain this year, representing a marked increase on the 37,850 registered in 2019.

Using its own model built from its intelligence of the UK market to forecast EV registrations, Drive Electric was able to determine the number of BEV registrations expected in 2020.

Among the reasons behind the predicted increase in BEV registrations are the changes to Benefit in Kind (BIK) company car tax, which will mean that there will be zero company car tax on pure electric cars from April 2020 for a period of 12 months, resulting in savings for the employee and the company of £4,578.

Growing environmental awareness, plus a continuing increase in the number of electric cars hitting the market are also going to be contributing factors.

A change in public perception is another key reason. During market trials, DriveElectric found that those apprehensive about switching to an EV actually found the experience to be much more enjoyable than they initially thought.

*Figures do not include plug-in hybrids (PHEVs).