The electric version of Mercedes’ Vito van will cost almost £40,000 before VAT, the German manufacturer has confirmed.

Bearing the eVito moniker, the new model features an electric motor with 114 bhp and 221 lb-ft of torque, driving the front wheels. Charging the battery takes about six hours, assuming you’ve got a three-phase electricity supply, and a single fill will give you an average range of 92 miles.

Aside from the powertrain, though, the standard eVito is much like any other Vito, and its equipment list is based on that of the entry-level Pure version. That means you get electrically adjustable and heated door mirrors, sliding doors on both sides and wood flooring, as well as a steering wheel that adjusts for reach and rake.

But the eVito sets itself apart with a few other goodies, including climate control, a heated driver’s seat, satellite navigation and a CanTrack vehicle tracker. But for these extras, you pay a healthy premium. Whereas the diesel-powered Vito starts at less than £27,000 including VAT, the eVito costs £39,895 plus VAT in its cheapest guise.

That said, though, Mercedes says the vehicle is eligible for the Office For Low Emission Vehicles (OLEV) Grant. This means customers can get a reduction on the vehicle purchase price of up to 20 percent, up to a maximum of £8,000.

Anyway, that cheapest guise is the L2 body, which comes with a six-cubic-metre cargo volume and a payload of 923 kg. Customers can spend £40,415 plus VAT on the L3 version, though, which comes with a 6.6-cubic-metre cargo bay but a slightly smaller payload of 898 kg.

You can also choose to upgrade the trim level, and opt for the mid-range Progressive model. Priced from £41,600, the higher-spec version comes with colour coded bumpers, full wheel covers and front fog lights. Again, operators will have a choice of lengths, with L3 versions coming in at £42,120 plus VAT.

But no matter which trim or length you go for, you get some special equipment unique to the eVito. There’s a pre-conditioning system for the heater, allowing you to set the temperature while the vehicle is still plugged in so the system is powered by the mains and doesn’t use up so much valuable range.

The satellite navigation system also comes with a system that highlights the nearest charging points, and there’s a three-year subscription to Mercedes Pro Connect, which offers features including remote access, a digital drivers’ log and drive style monitoring, as well as real-time variable servicing monitoring, a parking time monitor and geo-fence options.

The eVito is available to order now from the nationwide Mercedes-Benz Vans Dealer network.