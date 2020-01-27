The mild-hybrid version of Fiat’s 500 city car will arrive in showrooms in March, bearing a price tag of £12,665.

A month later, the cute city car will be joined by the more practical Panda, which will cost slightly more. When it arrives on these shores in March, the mild-hybrid hatchback will command a £13,855 asking price.

Both cars will come with the same powertrain, which combines the latest three-cylinder FireFly 1-litre petrol engine with a 12-volt belt-integrated starter generator (BSG) electric motor and a lithium battery. The electrical system harvests energy normally wasted during braking and deceleration, and uses it to power the stop-start system and to help the engine out when accelerating.

All told, the system pumps out 68 bhp — much the same as you would get from the 1.2-litre motor the Mild Hybrid is replacing. And the system improves efficiency compared with the outgoing 1.2, cutting the 500’s emissions to 88 g/km, while the Panda manages 89 g/km. Officially, the 500 will return 53.3 mpg, while the Panda will hit 49.6 mpg.

Both cars come with a six-speed manual gearbox, allowing the 500 to get from 0-62 mph in 13.8 seconds and on to a top speed of 104 mph. The Panda is slightly slower, getting to 62 mph in 14.7 seconds and running out of steam at 96 mph.

Customers choosing the Panda Mild Hybrid will get a choice of three trim levels, from the City Cross model to the more luxurious Trussardi. Those opting for the 500 Mild Hybrid, meanwhile get a pretty much full choice of trim levels, ranging from the entry-level Pop model to the new high-end Launch Edition that marks the mid-point in the Panda Mild Hybrid line-up.

Priced from £16,795 for the 500 and £14,385 for the Panda, the new trim level get a new and exclusive Dew Green paint job to reflect the cars’ eco credentials. There’s Hybrid badging, too, while the seats are upholstered with a special fabric made from recycled materials. Dubbed Sequeal Yarn, the fabric is made by turning plastics collected from the sea into flakes of polyethylene terephthalate, then mixing marine polyester other natural, recycled or recovered fibres during the weaving process.

In addition to this new trim level, the mild-hybrid versions of the Panda and 500 will also come with model-specific instrumentation that shows the driver how the energy is being used by the system.

Pricing – Fiat 500 Mild Hybrid

Trim level Ins Group Basic price

(£) Retail price / P11D (£) OTR price

(£) Pop TBC 9,842.45 11,810.94 12,665 Lounge TBC 11,284.12 13,540.94 14,395 Sport TBC 11,425.78 13,710.94 14,565 Star TBC 12,534.12 15,040.94 15,895 Rockstar TBC 12,675.78 15,210.94 16,065 Launch Edition TBC 13,284.12 15,940.94 16,795

Pricing – Fiat Panda Mild Hybrid