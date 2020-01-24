The new Smart EQ electric city cars have a 70-mile range.

Smart has launched its updated range of EQ electric city cars, with the entry-level ForTwo costing £16,850 once the government’s Plug-In Car Grant has been included.

Sitting above the EQ ForTwo is the larger EQ ForFour model, which costs just a few hundred pounds more. With the £3,500 Plug-In Car Grant (PICG), the starting price for that model is £17,285.

More Smart news:

mercedes benz geely jv smart Mercedes-Benz and Geely formally establish JV for Smart
brabus ultimate e is a pint sized purple smart eq for frankfurt Brabus Ultimate E is a pint-sized purple Smart EQ for Frankfurt

Because the ForFour is essentially a stretched, five-door ForTwo, the two cars share many attributes. Both arrive on the market with identical powertrains — an 81 bhp electric motor takes power from a lithium-ion battery pack and drives the rear wheels through a single-speed gearbox.

With that on board, both vehicles have a maximum range of around 70 miles, with an electronically limited top speed of 81 mph. And both cars come with a 22 kW on-board charging system as standard, which means a rapid charging station can fill the battery from 10 percent to 80 percent in less than 40 minutes. Charging from a home wall box takes six hours.

Smart Presents EQ Lineup Restyling Ahead Of Frankfurt Motor Show

The updated range is marked out not just by its charging capability, though. External upgrades include a new front bumper and grille painted in body panel colour, as well as new headlights and taillights.

Four trim levels are available, ranging from the basic Passion Advanced to the range-topping, limited-edition Edition 1. The Passion Advanced gets rear parking sensors, satellite navigation and automatic climate control as standard. A set of 15-inch alloy wheels and black fabric upholstery are also included, while there’s a seven-inch touchscreen and a multifunction leather steering wheel to play with, too.

Smart Presents EQ Lineup Restyling Ahead Of Frankfurt Motor Show

Moving up to the Pulse Premium buys larger 16-inch alloy wheels, stainless steel sports pedals and a rear-view camera. For hard-top versions, there’s a panoramic glass roof thrown in, while the convertible ForTwo Cabrio gets a draft stop.

Take another step up to the £19,105 Prime Exclusive and you’ll find black alloy wheels, LED headlights and heated seats for the driver and passenger. Part-leather upholstery is included, too, along with ambient lighting and an automatically dimming rear-view mirror.

Smart Presents EQ Lineup Restyling Ahead Of Frankfurt Motor Show

The range-topping Edition 1 is only available on two-seat Coupe and Cabriolet models, and comes with a £23,790 asking price. However, that money does buy you a special “colour package” with grey bodywork and black accents. There’s a Brabus spoiler, too, plus Brabus sills and gloss black alloy wheels with red touches.

Prospective customers can order the new Smart EQ models now, but will have to wait until March before the cars arrive on their driveways.

Model

Road fund licence (£)

Rec. OTR price (£)

Rec. OTR price inlc. PICG (£)

P11D value (£)

BiK (%)

passion advanced

fortwo coupe

0

20,350

16,850

20,295

0

forfour

0

20,785

17,285

20,730

0

pulse premium

fortwo coupe

0

21,500

18,000

21,445

0

fortwo cabrio

0

23,920

20,420

23,865

0

forfour

0

21,935

18,435

21,880

0

prime exclusive

fortwo coupe

0

22,650

19,105

22,595

0

fortwo cabrio

0

25,070

21,570

25,015

0

forfour

0

23,085

19,585

23,030

0

edition 1

fortwo coupe

0

24,145

20,645

24,090

0

fortwo cabrio

0

26,565

23,065

26,510

0

Gallery: Smart presents EQ lineup restyling ahead of Frankfurt Motor Show

Smart Presents EQ Lineup Restyling Ahead Of Frankfurt Motor Show
52 Photos
Smart Presents EQ Lineup Restyling Ahead Of Frankfurt Motor Show Smart Presents EQ Lineup Restyling Ahead Of Frankfurt Motor Show Smart Presents EQ Lineup Restyling Ahead Of Frankfurt Motor Show Smart Presents EQ Lineup Restyling Ahead Of Frankfurt Motor Show Smart Presents EQ Lineup Restyling Ahead Of Frankfurt Motor Show Smart Presents EQ Lineup Restyling Ahead Of Frankfurt Motor Show Smart Presents EQ Lineup Restyling Ahead Of Frankfurt Motor Show