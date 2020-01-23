New research has shown that a worrying Four-in-10 of all new vans on sale do not come with an alarm as standard.

The investigation from What Car? Vans highlighted that more than 43,000 vans have been stolen since 2016, with a further 117,000 being broken into. All of that amounts to more than £61.9 million in costs for businesses.

Between 2016 and 2019, 43,909 vans were stolen in the UK, which averages out at more than 30 vans stolen each day. London was the worst place for van thefts, with 14,263 vans stolen over those four years. In the same area 44,742 were broken into.

Just 58 percent of new vans on sale in Britain today come with a factory fitted alarm as standard, with another 36.5 percent offering a factory fitted alarm as an optional extra. A further 5.5 percent don't come with any kind of alarm whatsoever, although mercifully, the majority of these are models that are set to be replaced soon.

Things like remote central locking are a standard feature on around 90 percent of vans as standard, while deadlocks – a locking mechanism that doesn’t use a spring, making it harder to pick – are a standard feature in more than 80 percent of new vans on the market.

"More than four million van drivers rely on their vehicle for work or business needs," said Jim Holder, editorial director at What Car? Vans. "The fact that four out of 10 new vans on sale do not feature a factory fitted alarm as standard is a cause for concern – especially as our research found more than 43,000 have been stolen since 2016, with a further 117,000 broken into."

"While newer vans and higher trim specifications now come with many of the security features as standard, it’s concerning to see owners of lower trim levels having to fork out extra for something as simple as an alarm – this is something the industry needs to work on and underlines why van buyers must do careful research before purchasing their next vehicle."