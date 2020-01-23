Jaguar Land Rover is set to slash the workforce at its Halewood factory on Merseyside by 10 percent as part of the company's ongoing cost cutting measures.

The Tata-owned company announced on Wednesday that it would change shift patterns at the factory near Liverpool in a bid to increase its efficiency.

"Jaguar Land Rover is taking action to optimise performance, enable sustainable growth and safeguard the long-term success of our business," Jaguar Land Rover said in a statement.

Halewood will switch from three production shifts to two in April as a result of the move, meaning that around 500 of the 4,500-strong workforce will be cut. Jaguar Land Rover previously announced plans to cut 4,000 jobs globally as it looked to save £2.5 billion.

Currently the Land Rover Discovery Sport (pictured above) and Range Rover Evoque are made at the factory, which opened in the 1960s as a Ford plant. Both models are also made in China.

Jaguar Land Rover sold 83,574 Discovery Sports last year, making it the brand's best-selling car worldwide. However, that does represent a decrease in sales of 10 percent for the year. Meanwhile sales of the Evoque are up by 10 percent to 81,688 units.