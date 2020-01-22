Jaguar Land Rover and the National Health Service have teamed up with an unprecedented deal that will see a fleet of 700 Jaguar I-Pace electric cars be made available for public sector staff all over Britain.

The agreement, which came via Northumbria Healthcare’s NHS Fleet Solutions, will allow staff from over 200 organisations to lease the I-Paces over a three-year period. The move helps the NHS keep to its plan of reducing its carbon footprint.

"We are delighted to be working with Jaguar Land Rover UK, this is a great deal for NHS and public sector staff and delivers genuine benefit to our patients," said Sir James Mackey, chief executive of Northumbria Healthcare. "To have a fleet of cars that are fully electric demonstrates our on-going commitment to making decisions that reduce our impact on the environment and help us become greener."

Claire Watson-Brown, national contract hire and public sector manager at Jaguar Land Rover UK, added: “We are very proud to provide NHS and Public Sector staff with this fleet of Jaguar I-PACEs. The I-PACE demonstrates our latest electric vehicle technology, developed here in the UK to deliver clean, sustainable and efficient transport.”

The fleet of I-Paces will be available to any public sector staff member who works for organisations that are signed up to NHS Fleet Solutions from April 2020. Payment for the cars will come directly out of employee salaries.