But the EU still isn't confident a deal can be struck in a short timeframe.
UK car manufacturing won't be hindred by the Brexit process once it is finally completed, according to business minister Nadhim Zahawi.
According to Automotive News Europe, Zahawi said he is 'confident' that a deal will be struck with the European Union that will make sure that there will be no tariffs on imported car parts, ensuring that supply chains and production lines will remain functioning as normal.
A no deal Brexit has been seen as a catastrophic possibility for the British automotive industry. As much as 80 percent of vehicles built in Britain are exported, with more than half of those (54 percent) sold in EU countries. What's more, nearly 80 percent of components used in cars built in Britain are imported.