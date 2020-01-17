Kia has introduced new low-emission plug-in hybrid versions of its new XCeed crossover and Ceed Sportswagon estate car.

The cars, which share some mechanical components, will use exactly the same powertrain: a 1.6-litre petrol engine that works with an electric motor. In total, the system will produce 139 bhp and 196 lb-ft of torque, all of which will be sent to the wheels through a six-speed automatic gearbox.

Both cars will also get similar design cues, too, with an aerodynamic “closed” ‘tiger-nose’ grille at the front and ‘eco plug-in’ badging. Both cars are also marked out by the charging plug on their front left wings.

But the changes aren’t limited to the exterior. Both cars also get a charging indicator on the dashboard that shows when the car is fully charged, as well as bespoke instrumentation and a satellite navigation system that can locate charging stations. There’s also a new setting for the heater that limits its effects to the driver’s side, saving energy when the driver is the only occupant of the vehicle.

The cheaper of the two cars is the Ceed Sportswagon, which starts at £29,995, and is only offered in high-end ‘3’ trim. That means 17-inch alloy wheels, LED lights and automatic lights and wipers come as standard, along with privacy glass and cloth seats with faux leather bolsters. Keyless entry and start, two-zone climate control and a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with satellite navigation come included in the price, too.

Armed with an 8.9 kWh battery pack that can be charged in two hours and 15 minutes through a 3.3 kW AC charger, the estate can travel 37 miles on electrical power alone. The taller, less aerodynamic XCeed, on the other hand, has the same battery pack but can only manage 36 miles on a single charge.

That car is also slightly more expensive than its estate-bodied cousin, coming in at £30,695 in its cheapest guise. From that, you can probably work out that XCeed hybrid customers will get a choice of two trim levels, with Kia offering the mid-range ‘3’ and the top-of-the-line First Edition.

As with the Sportswagon, ‘3’ models get 16-inch alloy wheels and black cloth seat trim with black faux leather bolsters, as well as the 10.25-inch touchscreen with satellite navigation and smartphone connectivity. Two-zone climate control is standard, too, along with a reversing camera, heated front seats and a heated steering wheel.

The ‘First Edition’ versions, meanwhile, come with 18-inch alloy wheels and black leather upholstery, heated outer rear seats and a driver’s seat with memory function. There’s also a clever parking assistance system and a 12.3-inch digital instrument display, as well as a panoramic sunroof, powered tailgate and a wireless phone charger.

Both cars are available to order from Kia dealers now, with the first customer cars arriving in April.