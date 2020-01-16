Spanish car maker Seat has introduced a new style-conscious version of the popular Ateca family SUV called the FR Black Edition.

The high-spec model is based on the existing FR Sport model, but adds a host of black design features to give the car more visual presence. The car is available to order now, with prices starting at £28,845.

That money gets you an exterior bedecked with gloss black door mirrors, gloss black window and grille surrounds and gloss black roof rails. Black features on the exterior finishers and mouldings, too, as well as on the 19-inch 'Exclusive' machined alloy wheels.

Black leather covers the seats, too, while you get all the equipment you’d normally find in an Ateca FR Sport. That means there’s a 10-inch digital instrument binnacle and smartphone integration for the touchscreen, not to mention the electric driver’s seat and front sports seats.

You also get the Winter Pack thrown in, offering customers heated seats, heated washers for the full LED headlights and a wash water level indicator. And there’s a choice of colours, including Crystal Black and the Velvet Red seen here. You can go for Nevada White or Rhodium Grey, too, if you so wish.

For the £28,845 base price, though, you won’t be getting one of the more potent engines. Instead, you’ll have to make do with the 1.5-litre petrol engine that churns out an adequate but unremarkable 148 bhp. If you want, you can spend a little more money on the automatic gearbox, or you can upgrade to the more powerful 2-litre petrol engine. That comes with an extra 40 bhp, as well as a seven-speed automatic gearbox and four-wheel-drive as standard.

Alternatively, you can go with diesel power, with the cheapest oil-burner being the 148 bhp 2-litre unit. Again, it’s available with a choice of manual or automatic transmissions, and you can have a four-wheel-drive version. Or, if you prefer, you can go for the £35,180 flagship - the 188 bhp 2-litre diesel with four-wheel drive as standard.

If you want performance, the 2-litre petrol engine should be your first port of call, while those seeking fuel economy on long runs will be best served by the 2-litre 148 bhp diesel. Combined with its six-speed manual gearbox, it’ll manage up to 49.6 mpg, and CO2 emissions of 124 g/km. By a quirk of the emissions testing process, the seven-speed auto version has lower CO2 emissions (123 g/km), but lower fuel economy, too, returning up to 47.9 mpg.