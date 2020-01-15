Earlier this month, we shared a report from a British outlet about Toyota’s plans to launch a brand new compact crossover for the European market. The automaker has just confirmed the information by officially announcing the upcoming launch of a yet unnamed high-riding model.

Toyota explains the vehicle will be based on the GA-B platform, which underpins the new Yaris. However, the crossover won’t be just a lifted and rugged version of the hatchback as the manufacturer wants to give it a distinctive look and construction.

“You won’t have to wait too long to see the final design, and you will see that this is not just a Yaris with body cladding and raised suspension, but an entirely new and distinctive B-SUV model with a compact, dynamic design and personality of its own,” Matt Harrison, Executive Vice President of Toyota’s European business, says.

The announcement is accompanied by the first teaser sketch of the crossover suggesting it will have a muscular appearance and will probably be slightly larger than the Yaris. Still, it probably won’t be bigger than the C-HR as the report from last week suggested it will be positioned below the C-HR in terms of dimensions and prices.

At this point, Toyota says it will launch the new crossover later this year with production taking place at the Toyota Motor Manufacturing France (TMMF) in Onnaing, near Valenciennes, France, alongside the new Yaris. The name of the new compact SUV, volume plans, pricing, and timing of its market launch will be announced closer to the on-sale date.

“This model will add to the success of Yaris in Europe and together, we expect these vehicles will account for around 30 percent of the Toyota sales volume in Europe by 2025,” Harrison adds.