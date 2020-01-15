London EV Company (LEVC) more than doubled sales of its plug-in, extended-range TX taxi in 2019. The total amount was 2,507 (compared to less than 1,300 year earlier).

Cumulatively, LEVC already sold more than 3,800 units since the introduction in 2018.

The biggest market for TX is, of course, London and the UK in general, but LEVC already expanded its sales to Germany, France, Switzerland, Denmark, the Middle East and Japan.

"The London EV Company is celebrating a record sales year, thanks to month-on-month growth in 2019, delivering an impressive 2,507 sales of its electric TX model and more than doubling the volume of the previous year. The TX has not only proved successful in London but across the UK and overseas too, with growing demand from taxi operators and ride sharing shuttle services in Germany, France, Switzerland, Denmark, Middle East and Japan."

"Over 3,800 TX electric taxis have now been sold since launch, making a significant international contribution to improving air quality. So far, 30 thousand tonnes of CO2 has been prevented from entering the atmosphere – the same as 1,785 return flights from London to Melbourne. While travelling a combined distance of 95 million miles, the same as driving around the world 3,815 times, fossil fuel usage has been cut significantly, by 17.5 million litres compared to the previous diesel taxi and saving drivers more than £17 million in running costs. Passengers also benefit from the TX’s quiet, comfortable and luxurious cabin – capable of seating six – alongside charging points for mobile phones and laptops, on-board Wi-Fi and a breath-taking panoramic roof."

In 2020, the company not only would like to continue to increase TX sales, but also introduce the light commercial van version.

Joerg Hofmann, CEO of LEVC commented: “We will also grow our product range in 2020, with the launch of a new electric van. This exciting new model will enable the commercial vehicle sector to also benefit from the successful TX combination of eCity technology, unrivalled turning circle capability and renowned durability.”

LEVC TX Taxi/TX Shuttle specs: