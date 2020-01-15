Royale editions of the Ghibli and Levante are also going on sale.

The current iteration of the Maserati Quattroporte has been around since 2013, but the car still has plenty of life in it, evidenced by a new version that's just been launched by the Italian brand.

The Maserati Quattroporte Royale pays tribute to the 1986 car of the same name which featured exclusive blue and green colours, soft leather seats, and plenty of wood on the inside. Only 51 units of that car were produced, but 100 versions of the new car will be made. There will also be 100 Royale versions of the smaller Ghibli saloon and the Levante SUV too.

Check out the Maserati Quattroporte

new maserati facelifted levante ghibli quattroporte due in 2020 New Maserati, facelifted Levante, Ghibli, Quattroporte due in 2020
2018 maserati quattroporte gts first drive 2018 Maserati Quattroporte first drive: Now with added high-tech

Once again unique shades of blue and green make up the colour options with bespoke 21-inch Anteo Staggered Anthracite rims or Titanium Anthracite rims (on the Ghibli and Quattroporte)and silver brake calipers completing the look.

The interior is based on the GranLusso trim and is available in Zegna Pelletessuta Cuoio – a woven leather textile made of lightweight fabric and Nappa leather that is exclusive to Maserati – or two-tone Pieno Fiore leather in Black/Cuoio.

Maserati Royale

High Gloss inserts (Metal Net for the Levante, Ebony for the Ghibli and Black Piano for the Quattroporte) and a distinctive 'One of 100' plate, Bowers&Wilkins Sound System, electric sunroof, and privacy glass. complete the interior look.

The Royale Special Series isn't just about aesthetics, they also come with an extensive equipment list including Cold Weather, Premium, and Driving Assistance Plus Packages fitted as standard, plus a host of comprehensive Advanced Driving Assistance Systems that actively respond to potential hazards on the road.

Maserati Royale

The Royale Special Series also comes with the Maserati Touch Control Plus (MTC+) unit, which is an 8.4-inch touchscreen interface that controls all the key vehicle functions, including the front seat heating, ventilation, steering wheel heating, reversing camera, and the operation of the rear sunblind – if that's an option you've ticked. It also features both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Engines across the Royale range will include the 275 bhp 3.0-litre V6 Diesel and the 350 bhp and 430 bhp 3.0-litre V6 petrols.

Order books are already open with deliveries are scheduled to begin in March. On the road prices for the Royale Special Series start at £78,900 for the Ghibli, £85,300 for the Levante and £103,150 for the Quattroporte.

Gallery: Maserati Serie Speciale Royale

Maserati Royale
10 Photos
Maserati Royale Maserati Royale Maserati Royale Maserati Royale Maserati Royale Maserati Royale Maserati Royale

Maserati Quattroporte

Maserati Quattroporte
Explore Reviews

More photos

Maserati at Monterey Car Week
Maserati at Monterey Car Week
Maserati Quattroporte shared parts with FCA
Maserati Quattroporte shared parts with FCA
Maserati at 2019 Geneva Motor Show
Maserati at 2019 Geneva Motor Show
2018 Maserati Quattroporte GTS
2018 Maserati Quattroporte GTS
2017 Maserati Quattroporte
2017 Maserati Quattroporte
2017 Maserati Quattroporte: First Drive
2017 Maserati Quattroporte: First Drive