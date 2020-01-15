The current iteration of the Maserati Quattroporte has been around since 2013, but the car still has plenty of life in it, evidenced by a new version that's just been launched by the Italian brand.

The Maserati Quattroporte Royale pays tribute to the 1986 car of the same name which featured exclusive blue and green colours, soft leather seats, and plenty of wood on the inside. Only 51 units of that car were produced, but 100 versions of the new car will be made. There will also be 100 Royale versions of the smaller Ghibli saloon and the Levante SUV too.

Once again unique shades of blue and green make up the colour options with bespoke 21-inch Anteo Staggered Anthracite rims or Titanium Anthracite rims (on the Ghibli and Quattroporte)and silver brake calipers completing the look.

The interior is based on the GranLusso trim and is available in Zegna Pelletessuta Cuoio – a woven leather textile made of lightweight fabric and Nappa leather that is exclusive to Maserati – or two-tone Pieno Fiore leather in Black/Cuoio.

High Gloss inserts (Metal Net for the Levante, Ebony for the Ghibli and Black Piano for the Quattroporte) and a distinctive 'One of 100' plate, Bowers&Wilkins Sound System, electric sunroof, and privacy glass. complete the interior look.

The Royale Special Series isn't just about aesthetics, they also come with an extensive equipment list including Cold Weather, Premium, and Driving Assistance Plus Packages fitted as standard, plus a host of comprehensive Advanced Driving Assistance Systems that actively respond to potential hazards on the road.

The Royale Special Series also comes with the Maserati Touch Control Plus (MTC+) unit, which is an 8.4-inch touchscreen interface that controls all the key vehicle functions, including the front seat heating, ventilation, steering wheel heating, reversing camera, and the operation of the rear sunblind – if that's an option you've ticked. It also features both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Engines across the Royale range will include the 275 bhp 3.0-litre V6 Diesel and the 350 bhp and 430 bhp 3.0-litre V6 petrols.

Order books are already open with deliveries are scheduled to begin in March. On the road prices for the Royale Special Series start at £78,900 for the Ghibli, £85,300 for the Levante and £103,150 for the Quattroporte.